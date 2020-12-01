Sydney Stinson Powell

Personnel Security Specialist

Department of Defense Consolidated Adjudication Facility

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Sydney Stinson Powell is a personnel security specialist for the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Consolidated Adjudication Facility with the Defense Counterintelligence Security Administration.

The organization is the sole authority that determines security clearance eligibility of non-intelligence agency DoD personnel who occupy sensitive positions or require access to classified material.

A 2006 graduate of the North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Powell majored in journalism and mass communication. She has worked for the American Advertising Federation, Entercom Communications 102 Jamz, CBS Radio WPGC 95.5 and as a long-term substitute teacher in Charles County Public Schools.

Her most significant professional accomplishment has been earning her Adjudicator Professional Certification for her current role. Powell said she wasn’t able to pass the test two times prior. But five weeks after her mother died, she got 100% on the exam.

“To gain such an important certification for my career at such a heartbreaking moment in my life was truly incredible,” she said.

Outside of the office, Powell is a Girl Scout leader, a charter member of the National Council of Negro Women, Charles County Section and the recording secretary for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Nu Zeta Omega chapter, among other volunteer roles.