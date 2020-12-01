Quantcast

Under Armour, NBA star Stephen Curry launch Curry Brand

By: Daily Record Staff December 1, 2020

Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc., in partnership with three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Tuesday announced the creation and launch of the Curry Brand, a purpose-led performance brand with a mission to ensure every young person has equitable access to sport. Curry Brand will feature footwear, apparel and accessories across multiple categories ...

