Baltimore principals get a thank you during Drive Thru For You

Nearly 100 principals rolled through the drive-through and were met with cheers from sign-holding business leaders, community members and district leaders during the Heart of the Schools Drive Thru For You – an outdoor, socially distanced thank-you event for Baltimore City Public School principals that took place Nov. 7.

The principals received a stream of gifts, including a catered meal, athletic masks from Under Armour, wine from The Wine Collective and goodies from Heart of the Schools supporters such as Kaiser Permanente and M&T Bank. It was a chance for the business, philanthropic and educational community to say thanks with a joyful, albeit brief, celebration of principals’ incredible dedication to their students, staff and communities through a very challenging year.

The event was organized by the Heart of the Schools program, the year-round initiative that seeks to honor and thank City Schools principals for their work and impact through funding, events and support.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.