Baltimore principals get a thank you during Drive Thru For You

Roger Schulman, left, president and CEO of the Fund for Educational Excellence, which manages the Heart of the Schools program, and community volunteer Bonnie Legro were on hand for Heart of the Schools’ Drive Thru For You. (Photo courtesy of Heart of the Schools)
Dr. Sonja Santelises, CEO of Baltimore City Public Schools, and Dave Guzman, principal of Mary E. Rodman Elementary School, enjoy the festivities at Heart of the Schools’ Drive Thru For You. (Photo courtesy of Heart of the Schools)
A group of educators offer their support with positive messages during the Heart of the Schools’ Drive Thru For You. From left are Marc Etienne, Baltimore City Public Schools Instructional Leadership Executive Director; Nancy Grant, Baltimore City Public Schools ILED; John Davis, Baltimore City Public Schools Chief of Schools; Roger Shaw, Baltimore City Public Schools ILED; Stacey Place Tose, Baltimore City Public Schools ILED; Dr. Sonja Santelises, Baltimore City Public Schools CEO; Tammie McIntire-Miller, Baltimore City Public Schools ILED; and Lindsay Krey Vollentine, Baltimore City Public Schools ILED. (Photo courtesy of Heart of the Schools)
Marc Martin, principal at Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School, participated in the Heart of the Schools’ Drive Thru For You. (Photo courtesy of Heart of the Schools)
Community member Kate Martin enjoys the festivities as Paul Wolman, co-chair of Heart of the Schools, offers encouragement to school principals during the Heart of the Schools’ Drive Thru For You. (Photo courtesy of Heart of the Schools)
Nearly 100 principals rolled through the drive-through and were met with cheers from sign-holding business leaders, community members and district leaders during the Heart of the Schools Drive Thru For You – an outdoor, socially distanced thank-you event for Baltimore City Public School principals that took place Nov. 7.
The principals received a stream of gifts, including a catered meal, athletic masks from Under Armour, wine from The Wine Collective and goodies from Heart of the Schools supporters such as Kaiser Permanente and M&T Bank. It was a chance for the business, philanthropic and educational community to say thanks with a joyful, albeit brief, celebration of principals’ incredible dedication to their students, staff and communities through a very challenging year.
The event was organized by the Heart of the Schools program, the year-round initiative that seeks to honor and thank City Schools principals for their work and impact through funding, events and support.
