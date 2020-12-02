Crosby’s 8th annual Day of Service goes virtual

The pandemic may have altered the look of it this year, but that didn’t stop Crosby Marketing Communications from holding its eighth annual Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of community service, donating a total of $20,000 to 100 charities.

In the past, employees spent the day volunteering on location at local nonprofits, but with the staff working remotely, the company found a creative way to give back.

In a virtual twist to keep everyone safe, the event moved online. A week before the event, Crosby team members received a surprise box with a commemorative T-shirt and other goodies with the agency logo. Each of Crosby’s 100 employees was also given $200 to donate to the charity of their choice. In total, $20,000 was contributed to worthy causes selected by employees. At the end of the day, Crosby members got together virtually to share the reasons behind their donations.

Since it began in 2013, Crosby’s Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of Service has resulted in giving 3,700 hours of employee time and $130,000 to charities and nonprofits in Maryland and Washington.

