David L. Weintraub | Baxter Baker

David L. Weintraub joined Baxter Baker as a partner in its real estate law practice.

Weintraub is a seasoned professional with more than 10 years of experience. Throughout his career, he has maintained an active real estate practice with a focus on banking and finance, acquisitions and dispositions. He has primarily represented banks, lenders and developers.

In his practice, Weintraub emphasizes clear, organized drafting and works closely with clients’ key stakeholders. He was named a Top Attorney for Commercial Real Estate by Bethesda Magazine in 2019.

