LaFontaine E. Oliver | WYPR

WYPR President and General Manager LaFontaine E. Oliver was elected by the NPR Board of Directors as its new chair of the board.

Oliver has been president and general manager of WYPR since 2019 and a Member Director of the NPR Board since 2016.

Oliver was named president and general manager of WYPR in Baltimore in July of 2019, after six years at WMFE in Orlando, Florida. During his first year, Oliver helped launch a new health reporting desk and the weekday podcast, The Daily Dose, as a vital source of the most relevant news to the community about the COVID-19 health pandemic and the state’s response. Although tumultuous, the year 2020 saw a historic high for WYPR audience ratings, demonstrating the appeal and importance of WYPR’s brand of public radio in Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.