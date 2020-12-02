Quantcast

Law Digest — Court of Appeals, Court of Special Appeals — Dec. 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2020

Maryland Court of Appeals Evidence; Prior inconsistent statements: At the defendant’s trial for murder, a witness’s written description of the murder made to police before trial was admissible under the prior inconsistent statements exception to the hearsay rule because the witness offered a contradictory and irreconcilable version of events at trial, and the witness’s memory loss, ...

