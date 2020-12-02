Quantcast

MedChi warns of Md. physician licensee scam

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2020

MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, wants to make physicians aware that the Maryland Board of Physicians has been alerted its phone system has been hacked. The board states that licensees have received phone calls from its number “alerting” them to an issue with their National Provider Identifier (NPI) number and then proceeding to ask for ...

