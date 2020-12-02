Off The Record with Sloane Brown: Ed St. John, St. John Properties By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown December 2, 2020 Sloane Brown speaks with Ed St. John, founder and chairman of St. John Properties, about the company’s business, how COVID-19 has affected the commercial real estate business, and management philosophy. This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown. 2:27 pm Wed, December 2, 2020 Maryland Daily Record Special to The Daily Record tweet