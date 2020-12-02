Philip Andrews | Kramon & Graham

Philip Andrews, chairman of Kramon & Graham, has been named chair of the Baltimore County Commission on Procurement, Purchasing and Contracting. The Commission is an initiative resulting from Baltimore County’s Enterprise Strategic Plan, which calls for an evaluation and modernization of procurement and contracting policies, practices, and processes.

Andrews leads Kramon & Graham’s Government Contracts group, in addition to having a wide-ranging business litigation practice that includes corporate and commercial disputes, trade secret, employment, and regulatory matters pending before state and federal trial and appellate courts and before administrative agencies. A Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, Mr. Andrews was recognized by Best Lawyers in America as Baltimore Government Relations “Lawyer of the Year” in 2019 and 2016. He was named a 2016 Most Admired CEO by The Daily Record and is also a recipient of The Daily Record’s Leadership in Law Award.

