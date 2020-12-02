Quantcast

Towson University gets $5.3M gift from alumnus

By: Associated Press December 2, 2020

TOWSON — A Towson University alum has given a $5.3 million donation to the school, the largest single donation from an alum in the institution's 154 years, school officials said. The gift is from Fran Soistman Jr., a 1979 graduate who went on to found Healthcare Management & Transformation Advisory Services and to serve in several ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo