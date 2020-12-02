Quantcast

Unanimous 4th US Circuit panel rules judge wrongly halted voter ID law

By: Associated Press By Gary D. Robertson December 2, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. — A federal judge wrongly blocked North Carolina's latest photo voter identification law, an appeals court ruled Wednesday, deciding she erred when declaring the requirement was tainted by racial bias largely because a previous voter ID law had been struck down on similar grounds. The unanimous opinion by a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of ...

