US hiring slowed in November as COVID-19 cases surged, ADP report says

By: The Washington Post By Hamza Shaban December 2, 2020

U.S. businesses slowed hiring in November, adding only 307,000 workers to their private payrolls - missing the benchmark that analysts had expected and probably heightening concerns that companies and households will continue to struggle without further action from Congress to deliver coronavirus aid. The figures reported Wednesday by ADP Research Institute mark a disappointing departure from ...

