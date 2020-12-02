Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop structures $84M for Annapolis Junction property

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2020

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday it structured $84.375 million in financing for The Residences at Annapolis Junction, a 416-unit Class A apartment community. The LEED Gold-certified property was originally delivered in 2018. Located in Annapolis Junction the property is positioned within minutes of the National Security Agency, Fort Meade and Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport. The community also offers convenient access to ...

