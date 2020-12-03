Quantcast

Amazon donates $15K to Md. Food Bank

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2020

E-commerce giant Amazon donated $15,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to support three Pantry on the Go events in the Broadway East neighborhood of Baltimore. The gift is designed to increase access to fresh, nutritional foods for those most in need in the area. The poverty rate of the neighborhood is 39%, compared to the state’s ...

