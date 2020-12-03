Quantcast

Bethesda attorney indicted for role in $12.5M fraud scheme

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2020

A federal grand jury has indicted a Bethesda lawyer on fraud and money laundering charges in connection with his alleged role in a scheme to defraud financial institutions of more than $12.5 million held on behalf of the Somali government. Jeremy Schulman, 45, faces federal charges for wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo