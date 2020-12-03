Carolyn W. Cokes | Mercy Medical Center

Carolyn W. Cokes, M.D., MPH, has joined the Family Childbirth and Children’s Center at Mercy Medical Center and Metropolitan OB-GYN.

An obstetrician-gynecologist, Cokes is a graduate of the Virginia Commonwealth University. She attended St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, and completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at The Brooklyn Hospital Center in Brooklyn, New York.

She holds a Master of Public Health degree from Hunter College of the City University of New York (CUNY).

A member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Cokes is also a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society (SGU Chapter) and the Iota Epsilon Alpha (International Honor Society, SGU Chapter). She has numerous publications and presentations to her credit.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.