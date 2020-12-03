Quantcast

CLARENCE JONES, III v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Writ of actual innocence -- New science on shaken baby syndrome In 1999, after a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, appellant Clarence Jones was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse of his infant son, Collin Jones, based on a diagnosis of Shaken Baby Syndrome (“SBS”). He was sentenced ...

