Harold Blakeney and John O’Donnell | St. John Properties

Harold Blakeney and John O’Donnell were named building engineers at St. John Properties Inc.

They will be responsible for the efficient operation, maintenance and repair of all building systems for the St. John Properties portfolio of Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space situated throughout Maryland. This includes proactively handling general building maintenance on the electrical, HVAC and plumbing systems, responding to service calls in a timely manner and interacting with clients, third-party subcontracting groups and other professionals within the St. John Properties property management department.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.