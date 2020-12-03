Quantcast

Jobs report preview: US hiring holds up while threats multiply

By: Bloomberg By Olivia Rockerman December 3, 2020

U.S. employment gains probably slowed only modestly in November despite a record surge of coronavirus cases that still threatens to limit or even reverse hiring in coming months. Friday's jobs report will show nonfarm employers added 475,000 people to payrolls and the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage point to 6.8%, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. ...

