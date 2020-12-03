Matt Talley | Clapp 360 Communications

Matt Talley was named director of digital marketing with Clapp 360 Communications.

In this role, Matt will be responsible for digital strategy and execution across the firm’s offerings.

Matt has more than eight years of industry experience, most recently building and leading a team at Compulse Integrated Marketing – Sinclair Broadcasting Group. He is a graduate of Nyack College in New York with a bachelor’s degree in communications and digital media. He is also an accomplished musician with several released albums.

