Md. court vacates shaken-baby conviction, cites new medical science

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer December 3, 2020

A man who served 18 years in prison for shaking his infant son to death had his conviction vacated this week when Maryland’s second highest court ruled the evolving science of shaken baby syndrome over the last two decades brings his guilt into serious question. In a 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals said the ...

