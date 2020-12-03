Quantcast

Senate confirms Waller to serve on Fed’s board

By: Associated Press By Christopher Rugaber December 3, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed the nomination of Christopher Waller for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, placing another of President Donald Trump's picks on the Fed's influential board after a string of high-profile rejections. The vote in favor of Waller was 48-47. Waller, research director at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. ...

