Urban Alliance awarded $400K with Weinberg Foundation grant

By: Daily Record Staff December 3, 2020

Urban Alliance, a national youth workforce development organization, was awarded a two-year, $400,000 grant by The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation to support workforce readiness training and paid professional internships for over 200 high school students from low-income communities of color in Baltimore and Chicago. The Weinberg Foundation’s new grant will support Urban Alliance’s signature High School Internship Program, ...

