Jeffrey Grybowski | US Wind

US Wind Inc. named Jeffrey Grybowski as CEO.

Grybowski will lead US Wind as the company embarks on development of a major offshore wind project off the coast of Maryland. In August, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. together with its consolidated subsidiaries, committed to invest up to $265 million in convertible debt and equity to acquire an equity stake in US Wind and fund development and construction costs for its offshore wind project.

Grybowski is the former CEO of Deepwater Wind, the pioneering American offshore wind company. Under Grybowski’s leadership over nearly a decade, the company developed and constructed the Block Island Wind Farm, the first offshore wind farm in the United States, and secured a portfolio of offshore wind power contracts across multiple US East Coast states.

