Quantcast

Lee & Associates | Maryland named exclusive leasing broker for 400K SF warehouse/industrial building

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2020

Lee & Associates | Maryland has been named the exclusive leasing broker for 14301 Mattawoman Drive, a 393,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Prince George’s County formerly occupied by electronics retailer hhgregg. Several years ago, the company filed for bankruptcy and subsequently closed nearly 90 stores across the country including 10 in Maryland. Allan Riorda, SIOR, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo