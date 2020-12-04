Quantcast

Md. man linked to white supremacist group to plead guilty

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman December 4, 2020

COLLEGE PARK — A Maryland man who is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday in a case stemming from his alleged membership in a white supremacist group wants a federal judge to immediately sentence him at the hearing, a court filing shows. William Bilbrough IV agreed to a specific term of imprisonment as part of his plea ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo