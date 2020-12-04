Quantcast

Stanley Black & Decker donates $100K to help bridge digital divide in Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2020

Towson-based Stanley Black & Decker has joined United Way of Central Maryland in the organization’s efforts to close the digital divide in the greater Baltimore area with a $100,000 gift. The money will fund internet towers in Baltimore neighborhoods with high need for internet connectivity. Based on the needs in the Brooklyn/Curtis Bay neighborhood in south Baltimore, ...

