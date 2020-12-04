Quantcast

UMB Community Engagement Center to host annual Christmas store

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2020

The University of Maryland, Baltimore’s Office of Community Engagement, in collaboration with the Foundry Church, will provide west Baltimore families with a unique opportunity to shop at UMB’s Community Engagement Center for new holiday gifts at significantly reduced prices. The shop will be open Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new center ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo