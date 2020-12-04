Quantcast

Cheesecake Factory settles with SEC over ‘false’ filings

By: Associated Press Joseph Pisani December 4, 2020

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that The Cheesecake Factory settled charges that it misled investors on the impact the pandemic was having on its business.

