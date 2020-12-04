Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop completes $32.25M sale of New York property

By: Daily Record Staff December 4, 2020

Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Friday it has completed the $32.25 million sale of The Mariner, a Class A apartment community located along the Byram River and Port Chester's Riverwalk Promenade in Port Chester, New York. The property opened in 2012 following the neighborhood's comprehensive redevelopment, which rapidly transformed the streetscape into a destination for retail, entertainment and living. Originally planned as a ...

