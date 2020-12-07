Adib Sahand | Continental Realty Corporation

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020

sahand-adib-continental-realty-corpContinental Realty Corporation hired Adib Sahand as a property accountant.

Sahand will interact with CRC’s operations, asset management and lease administration teams in the preparation of accurate and timely financial information for assets in the multifamily and commercial portfolio. He will also support the Accounting department with various reporting and analysis activities.

He formerly worked as a staff accountant for CohnReznick and completed internships for software company PROCAS LLC and an accounting firm, Hertzbach & Company, PA while earning a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Towson University.

