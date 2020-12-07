Christina Y. Kang | Mercy Medical Center

Christina Y. Kang, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, has joined The Hoffberger Breast Center at Mercy Medical Center.

Kang works in collaboration with Mercy’s renowned breast cancer team of Drs. Neil B. Friedman, Gauri Bedi, Jennifer Joh, and nurse practitioners, Barbara Ashley and Jean Wainstock, and nurse navigator Deb Kirkland.

She received her Doctor of Nursing Practice – Family Nurse Practitioner degree and Master of Science from The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She attended Scripps College in Claremont, California, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in human biology.

Kang will provide clinical management for patients with breast cancer and benign breast conditions, including direct patient assessments and clinical breast exams.

