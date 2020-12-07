Quantcast

Comtech Mobile Datacom awarded $2.1M in funding for Army tracking system

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020

Germantown-based Comtech Mobile Datacom Corporation Monday was awarded $2.1 million of additional funding for Option Year 3 of contract GS03Q17DSC0002, of which $1 million was awarded in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The overall funded value of the contract, inclusive of the Base period and Option Years 1 through 3, is approximately $29.3 million. These contract modifications ...

