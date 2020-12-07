Donte Johnson | Hotel Revival

Donte Johnson, general manager of Hotel Revival, was appointed to the board of directors for Baltimore’s destination marketing organization, Visit Baltimore.

Johnson will join a dedicated team of 38 board members who come together with a common goal to inspire people to visit the city and experience the products and services provided by its stakeholders.

Johnson’s role as general manager of Hotel Revival consists of not only executing commercial strategy and hotel and property operations but involves working with his team and local organizations and leaders to support the community through a variety of philanthropic efforts. Johnson has spearheaded a hotel-wide focus on social impact since joining the team in 2019 and has initiated several programs to help those in need during the pandemic.

Most recently, Johnson helped orchestrate the hotel’s free weekly lunch and produce distributions and offered the hotel’s first-floor restaurant to local small food businesses.

