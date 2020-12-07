George Clark | Commuter Connections

George Clark, transportation demand management specialist and NAS Patuxent River JLUS project manager for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, was given the Outstanding Transportation Demand Management Professional Award by the Association for Commuter Transportation Chesapeake Chapter.

The Outstanding TDM Professional Award, a part of the 2020 ACT Chesapeake Chapter Awards, is new this year. This award is presented to a TDM professional that best demonstrates a commitment to promoting and advancing commuter transportation options in their region.

Clark works with Commuter Connections, Commuter Choice Maryland, and a plethora of regional organizations to help promote carpooling, vanpooling, telework, flexible work options, biking programs and or other TDM actions to employers and employees.

