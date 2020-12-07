Jamie Briddell | Mercy Medical Center

Jamie Briddell, DNP, APRN, AGNP-C, has joined The Center for Endocrinology at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore.

She has an extensive nursing background, spanning more than two decades, in a variety of clinical settings, including primary care, endocrinology and cardiology/electrophysiology.

Briddell has provided medical-surgical care in orthopedics, neurosurgery and otolaryngology. She completed her adult internal medicine clinical rotation under Mercy primary care physician Dr. Jonathan Rich.

Briddell earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from York College in Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Association of Medical and Surgical Nurses and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

