Quantcast

Lidl to open Timonium grocery store Wednesday

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020

Lidl US will officially open its newest Baltimore County location Wednesday in the Padonia Village Shopping Center at 61 E. Padonia Road in Timonium. The national chain, which is ranked a top three U.S supermarket by Food & Wine Magazine, signed a lease with Continental Realty Corporation for 31,000 square feet of space earlier this year ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo