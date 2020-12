Oops. You didn’t pass the bar after all.

Welcome to Monday, the 79th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Kentucky Office of Bar Admissions mistakenly tells test takers they had passed.

— Egyptian activist faces more jail time for allegedly spreading fake news.

— Yeti Coolers joins Amazon in suing alleged counterfeiters.

— Chick-fil-A sues poultry suppliers for alleged price fixing.