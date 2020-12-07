Quantcast

Under Armour-backed RePlay initiative gets new backing

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020

Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker Under Armour, ESPN and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) announced Monday four new communities will be eligible for grants through the RePlay initiative, which helps kids "play on" by transforming vacant lots into community spaces for sports and recreation. As part of the program, Under Armour and ESPN will award grants to help ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo