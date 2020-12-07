Quantcast

Weis Markets’ Giving Tuesday Program generates $160K for local nonprofits, charities

By: Daily Record Staff December 7, 2020

Weis Markets Monday announced its stores generated $160,000 in Giving Tuesday donations for the benefit of more than 150 local nonprofits and charities in its seven-state market area. During the one-day event, each Weis store matched customer donations with a $500 donation. More than 150 local nonprofits participated in Weis’s day of giving program. The local organizations chosen ...

