Quantcast

AARON ORNSTEIN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Interstate Agreement on Detainers -- Timeliness of trial Appellant Aaron Ornstein committed robbery in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania obtained physical custody over Mr. Ornstein first, and then convicted and sentenced him to a prison term. Over one year later, pursuant to the Interstate Agreement on Detainers (the “IAD”), Maryland took temporary custody ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo