ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY

ESTATES AND TRUSTS

The law firm of Stewart, Plant & Blumenthal, LLC, seeks an estates and trusts attorney to become part of our growing and dynamic practice. Please send resumes in confidence to:

Hugh A. Mitchell, Jr., Esquire

Stewart, Plant & Blumenthal, LLC

7 Saint Paul St. , Suite 910

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Fax: 410-347-0513

kahedrick@spblaw.com or via email to

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.