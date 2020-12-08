Quantcast

ELAINE C. GARBETT-PARKER v. EDWARD S. COHN, et. al.

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure proceeding -- Motion to stay or dismiss We are asked to determine whether the trial court abused its discretion in denying Appellant Elaine Garbett-Parker’s motion to stay or dismiss the foreclosure proceeding against her rental properties. Read the opinion

