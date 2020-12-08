Quantcast

Going virtual, The Baltimore Station raises $58K in 6th annual Chili Cook-off

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2020

The Baltimore Station’s sixth annual Stars, Stripes & Chow: Chili Edition took on a revamped, restructured look this year with a virtual presentation, but the fundraiser managed to collect $58,000 to help residents at the nonprofit organization. The organization, which supports individuals, primarily veterans, dealing with homelessness and substance use disorder by providing residential and community-based therapy ...

