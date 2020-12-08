Quantcast

Hannon Armstrong, Engie secure $172M investment in solar-plus-storage portfolio

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2020

Engie North America and Annapolis-based Hannon Armstrong, an investor in climate change solutions, announced a new partnership to jointly invest in a Distributed Generation portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage assets located across the United States. The portfolio is comprised of a diversified set of community solar and commercial & industrial (C&I) ground-mounted, carport and rooftop solar and solar-plus-storage ...

