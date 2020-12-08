Quantcast

Lee Gatchel | Crosby Marketing Communications

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2020

gatchel-lee-crosby-marketing-communicationsCrosby Marketing Communications promoted Lee Gatchel to vice president, experience design.

He will lead teams to create compelling experiences that enhance user engagement and satisfaction across digital channels and destinations.

In this expanded role, Gatchel will work directly with clients on digital strategy, while spurring collaboration among the firm’s information architects, UX designers, content creators and developers  who are building websites, mobile apps, and immersive digital experiences.

Since joining Crosby in 2012, Gatchel has created award-winning web and digital marketing work for clients including Kaiser Permanente, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Defense, Social Security Administration, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the ENERGY STAR program.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo