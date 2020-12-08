Lee Gatchel | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications promoted Lee Gatchel to vice president, experience design.

He will lead teams to create compelling experiences that enhance user engagement and satisfaction across digital channels and destinations.

In this expanded role, Gatchel will work directly with clients on digital strategy, while spurring collaboration among the firm’s information architects, UX designers, content creators and developers who are building websites, mobile apps, and immersive digital experiences.

Since joining Crosby in 2012, Gatchel has created award-winning web and digital marketing work for clients including Kaiser Permanente, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Department of Defense, Social Security Administration, DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the ENERGY STAR program.

