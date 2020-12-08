Quantcast

Baltimore to seek release for inmates at risk of COVID-19

By: Associated Press December 8, 2020

Baltimore’s state’s attorney is reviewing whether to release older prisoners with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

