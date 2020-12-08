Paul Goeringer | University of Maryland

Paul Goeringer, a senior faculty specialist and an Extension legal specialist at the University of Maryland, was named a director of the American Agricultural Law Association.

Goeringer grew up on his family’s wheat and cattle farm in western Oklahoma. He attended Oklahoma State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. He graduated with a Juris Doctor from the University of Oklahoma.

After law school, he received master’s degrees in agricultural law and agricultural economics from the University of Arkansas. He is licensed to practice in Oklahoma. Since joining the faculty at the University of Maryland, he has written more than 200 Extension publications, is a regular speaker at Extension meetings around Maryland and the mid-Atlantic region about agricultural law issues, and is a regular contributor to a number of regional and national popular press publications about agricultural law issues.

Goeringer has been a member of AALA since 2008 and co-chaired the membership committee from 2017 to 2018. He has co-chaired the Ag Law Update committee since 2019. He also served on the symposium planning committee since 2012.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.