Self Storage Plus opens new facilities in Md., Va.

By: Daily Record Staff December 8, 2020

Self Storage Plus, a provider of management services for storage properties in the Washington region, opened new facilities in Kensington and Reston, Virginia, company officials announced Tuesday. The new locations are the 44th and 45th Self Storage Plus managed facilities. The Maryland facility, at 4900 Nicholson Court, located less than a mile from Rockville Pike and will serve the Kensington, North Bethesda and Garrett Park areas. The facility ...

